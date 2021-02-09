No reported COVID-19 related deaths, 43 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday no deaths related to COVID-19. There are also 43 new cases and 35 hospitalizations.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 143 new recoveries.

Totals for Tuesday, February 9 are as follows:

Total new cases – 43

Total Hospitalizations =35

Stable = 31

Critical =4

Since the pandemic began, 14,269 Wichita County residents have contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened its COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Call the health department COVID-19 hotline number at (940) 761-7909.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click here to submit them to the health department via e-mail.