WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— There were no reported injuries after a car accident near Whataburger in Wichita Falls Monday night according to Sgt. Liggins.

The accident happened around 8:09 p.m. near the Whataburger on Kell Blvd and McNiel Ave.

According to Sgt. Liggins two car were involved in the accident.

Liggins said one car was turning onto McNiel and the second car ran a red light and hit the first car.