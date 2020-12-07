No ruling made in murder defendant’s alleged violation of bond conditions

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — No ruling was made by the judge Monday afternoon in a hearing on motions concerning an alleged violation of murder defendant Justin Love’s bond requirements.

The district attorney had filed to have Love’s bond ruled insufficient, and/or to require him to wear an ankle monitor.

This came after Love was accused of violating his curfew by being at work outside curfew hours.

The judge was notified in the hearing that Love was terminated from his job Friday, and his attorney requested a general modification to the bond curfew times so he can fit his curfew to his hours if he gets a new job.

A representative of the company Love was working for said Love was terminated for falsifying his background in regards to his criminal record.

Senior visiting judge Bob Brotherton said he will consider that and have a conference later with attorneys to discuss it further.

The judge said he will take Love’s request to have his original attorney Mark Barber appointed as a co-counsel for his retrial, as well as the D.A’s request on the bond and ankle monitor under advisement and issue his ruling by email no later than Tuesday.

Love will remain out on $500,000 bond awaiting his retrial.