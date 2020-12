CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials report no serious injuries after two accidents happened around the same time at the same overpass in Henrietta.

At around 2:20 a rollover accident and another accident happened at the overpass where US 287 and TX 148 intersect in Henrietta.

Three people were reportedly taken to the hospital but officials report no serious injuries.

We will update this story if more information is made available.