Nocona awarded a grant to restore McNabb Feed Store

The city of Nocona has been awarded a grant.

The Texas Downtown Association through the Anice Read Fund Grant is the one to award the city.

The grant will be used to restore a facility and put in place public art in their downtown area.

The historic McNabb Feed Store was chosen for its prominent location as you start downtown from Highway 82.

Local artist Larry Lemons designed the artwork to be placed on the overhead cube bins which reflect the history of the building as well as the culture of the town.

The VFW Post #8558, Revolution Electric, and the local Ace Hardware were the organizations that made all of this happen.

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the communities’ service and time commitment to this project.

They would also like to thank local veterans for their military service and continued support of Nocona!