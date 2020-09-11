Nocona Beer & Brewery reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — After months of being shut down thanks to COVID-19, The Nocona Beer & Brewery has reopened its doors.

The owner said with just beer-to-go sales, the company was down about 95% in revenue.

Folks can grab a beer in-house each Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon and into the night.

It’s through food and retail sales the brewing company can open up and it’ll hold at 50% capacity.

“Come experience Nocona and really help the little guys get back up on their feet,” Nocona Beer & Brewery Owner Craig Carter said. “Through this COVID, we’re really going to have to work hard and be on-point on what is gonna have to do to turn this corner.”

Carter said it’s been frustrating to have the brewery treated the same as other establishments in places with far more COVID-19 cases.

Carter adds it’s going to take some time to get revenue back to 100%, but of course that’s the goal.