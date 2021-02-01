Nocona businessman mourns loss of daughter, mother-in-law killed in car accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Nocona businessman Craig Carter and his wife are devastated and mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter Lux after a horrible car accident Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Carter said his mother-in-law Rose was also killed, and his son Rex is fighting to survive.

Carter who’s running for state representative in District 68 said they are humbly asking for prayers.

An election date for the runoff election with Jacksboro Lawyer David Spiller has not yet been announced by the governor.