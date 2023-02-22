The inside of Horton’s Classic Car Museum in Nocona

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona car museum scheduled to close after this weekend instead closed Wednesday afternoon, citing “safety concerns.”

Horton’s Classic Car Museum announced that their last day of business would be Saturday, February 25, following the passing of their owner, Pete Horton.

However, just before 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, Horton’s Museum posted a release to their Facebook that said:

We want to inform the public that the car collection has been sold and that due to the fumes of the car exhaust, we have decided to close the museum effective immediately. Release shared by Horton’s Classic Car Museum