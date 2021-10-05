Nocona Chamber gets ready for a BIG return of the annual banquet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This year, for the 94th annual Nocona Chamber of Commerce Banquet, organizers are ready for the return of some big fun.

“They can actually come and sit at this table and get that prize,” chamber director Cheryl Johnson said.

Table prizes won’t be the only highlight of the event!

“So it’s just honoring chamber members, honoring our volunteers, and inviting the public to come join in on the fun,” Johnson said.

Three awards will be given out on November 8th: Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Volunteer Organization of the Year.

“We have some really awesome volunteers overall in our community that really stand out and you cant give an award to everybody, so it’s really looking at those volunteers and look at what they’ve done this year, what have they stood out to do,” Johnson said.

For 2020 ‘s winner, Chisholm Trail Rodeo, the more they reach, the more they can do.

“Last year we gave out four $500 scholarships to graduating seniors so each year if we can get the rodeo bigger, we can get more scholarships in the community,” Mike Shipman with Chisholm Trail Rodeo said.

To help even more students pursue their dreams.

“We have one girl that is rodeoing for Tarleton State and one boy is going to welding school pursuing his goals, another one in Arkansas,” Shipman said.

While the awards celebrate these people and organizations, it also puts the spotlight on how much work goes into running these organizations and how extra resources can make all the difference.

“We need all the help we can get, there’s only 15 of us and we have 400 to 600 contestants over 3 days,” Shipman said.

But don’t wait until it’s too late! Anyone can nominate a volunteer or an organization that has made a noticeable impact.

“They are open to anyone in Montague, anyone in even other counties that have done some great volunteer work in Nocona,”

A small town, bringing big fun and recognition.

The nominations deadline is Friday the 8th, so get yours in, you can call, email or Facebook, message the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, find a link here!