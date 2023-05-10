NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL)—Thanksgiving probably isn’t on your radar right now, but for the Nocona High School Cheerleaders, it’s all they can think about.

“When I first found out, I was at home and had got a Facebook message from a lady, and I honestly thought it was a scam,” Nocona Varsity Cheer Head Coach Becky Wilson said.

The Nocona High School Varsity Cheer Team just got the invitation of a lifetime.

“They had seen videos of the girls from the pep-rallies and games and said that we fit their criteria and asked if we’d be interested, and I said of course! We’d love to go to New York, I mean, who doesn’t want to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade?”

Head Coach Becky Wilson recalls when a “Spirit Of America” Cheer Representative reached out to invite the team to perform at the iconic holiday tradition.

“When I saw the talent that we had and what the girls put in for this and where they’re going, it really did make me feel proud.”

To go along with Coach Wilson’s pride? The cheerleader’s excitement!

“I was just so surprised that we got asked it because I know it’s going to be such a great experience,” Cheer Captain Graci Brown said.

In order to get to the big apple, Coach Wilson says they’d love some support from the community to help cover the team’s financial expenses.

“The girls have been out going to businesses. it’s been a good thing. we still have a long ways to go, but we have some momentum right now,” Coach Wilson said.

Help keep the momentum going by donating to their fund at any Legend Bank.

“Yeah, this is my dream like. I’m so excited,” said Cheerleader Jessie Howard.

“We’re just a small 2-A school, and getting these girls this experience is great, I’ve had girls say to me I’ve never even been on a plane, so just to get them out of Nocona to see the sights and the world,” Coach Wilson said.

Any little bit will help this team’s dream come true.

“Little girls seeing that we’re gonna get to go to this, it’s gonna make them want to be a varsity cheerleader at Nocona High School, like wow, Nocona cheer? they’re really good,” Brown said.

If you’d like to help the team get to New York City, you can e-mail Coach Wilson at rebecca.wilson@noconaisd.net. You can also donate to any Legend Bank, The team has an account set up with Legend Bank in the name :’Nocona Varsity Cheer Association,” There is also a Venmo account, you can find it @NoconaVarsityCheer.