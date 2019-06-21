Nocona community comes together to help late Vietnam Veteran’s family

The Nocona community is coming together to help with funeral expenses for the family of a Vietnam veteran.

Richard Blair passed on Sunday at the age of 76. He served as a tunnel rat in Vietnam. They’ve raised $1,000 so far, but have a goal of $3,900.

“The family themselves don’t have the money to fund it,” Nocona Casket Company owner Jonathan Brown said.

When Brown heard the news veteran Richard Blair, 76, died, he knew he had to help.

“Mr. Blair was always kind, always polite, you know when we got out of middle school and went to high school it was like we still see him, how are you,” Brown said. “He knew everybody, once you knew Mr. Blair, you always knew Mr. Blair.”

Brown knew Blair since middle school when Blair was a janitor and that’s why he worked hard to make a casket that matches Blair’s character perfectly.

“It’s a simple casket, its got rope handles, it doesn’t have any hinges or fancy frills,” Brown said. “It’s a simple casket for a simple person and that’s the way that Richard lived his life.”

Brown is also leading fundraising efforts to give the former Vietnam tunnel rat a proper service. Something Blair’s son is thankful for.

“It means so much to me, I know people are helping my dad and it feels wonderful,” said Lee Blair.

Both men remember how much his time at war meant to him and his family.

“He wore the same leather vest as long as I can remember with all his patches on it and everything and that’s one thing I noticed in the casket about Mr. Blair, he’s got his Vietnam veteran cap on and he’s got his vest on,” Brown said.

“I remember him as my hero,” said Lee Blair.

To contribute to Blair’s funeral fund, click here.