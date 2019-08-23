Nocona Dollar General fire investigated

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Nocona Fire Department is trying to determine what caused a fire at the Dollar General.

Just before 6 p.m., the Nocona Fire Department was called to the store on East Highway 82.

According to fire investigators, when firefighters arrived they found heavy flames at the front of the building because of an outdoor propane cylinder exchange facility. There were many cylinders releasing gas from their relief valves.

They say a blitz attack was initiated, bringing the fire under control quickly after arrival.

Fire Chief Rusty Henley said at the time of the fire, it was 96-degrees outside with a heat index of 107-degrees.

There were no injuries.

Total estimated loss is $75,000, with the structure and fixtures valued at more than $430,000.

The Dollar General is closed for the time being for repairs.