UPDATE: Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — According to county officials, the Montague County Sheriff’s Office has signaled an all-clear at Nocona Elementary School following a reported threat against the school on Friday morning, April 14, 2023.

School officials confirmed in a Facebook post that a threat was made against Nocona Elementary School on Friday, April 14, 2023. They said students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution to Abundant Life Church in Nocona, located on East Pecan Street.

In a later Facebook post, officials with Nocona Elementary said that school would not resume for the day and that parents and guardians can pick their students up from Abundant Life Church. They said buses will run as normal.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

