Nocona General changes policy, no visitors allowed besides end-of-life situations

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Nocona General Hospital officials have changed policies to no longer allow visitors as pandemic continues.

According to a statement released on Facebook, the changes are effective immediately.

Policy changes include the following.

No visitors will be allowed for hospital patients except for end-of-life situations

Only patients will be allowed into the building for physical therapy, labs, radiology or clinic visits

Wellness Center will be closed through Aug. 12

Officials as people to check back to their Facebook for the latest information on hospital policy changes, which Texomans can find here.