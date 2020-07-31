Nocona General changes policy, no visitors allowed besides end-of-life situations

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Nocona General Hospital officials have changed policies to no longer allow visitors as pandemic continues.
According to a statement released on Facebook, the changes are effective immediately.
Policy changes include the following.
- No visitors will be allowed for hospital patients except for end-of-life situations
- Only patients will be allowed into the building for physical therapy, labs, radiology or clinic visits
- Wellness Center will be closed through Aug. 12
Officials as people to check back to their Facebook for the latest information on hospital policy changes, which Texomans can find here.