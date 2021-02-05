Nocona General Hospital among list of hospital chains targeted by hackers

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL)— According to reports, hackers have published extensive patient information from two U.S. hospital chains including Nocona General Hospital.

It’s possibly this was part of an attempt to extort the chain’s for money. The report states tens of thousands of files were posted to a blog on the dark web.

They include patient names, addresses and birthdays, and also their medical diagnoses. NBC reports the hacker group is well known to cybersecurity researchers.

First they encrypt their victims’ files and then demand payment, but that’s not the case with Nocona.

In fact, an attorney representing the firm told NBC Nocona did not appear to have been a victim of ransomware.

This is a developing story. Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn information.