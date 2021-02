NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL)— Nocona General Hospital’s COVID-19 follow-up vaccine clinic that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 23.

This is for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccines and the clinic will be at Montague County Carpenter Shop located at 400 Boston Street in Nocona.

Hospital officials are reminding you to come at the same time as your first vaccine appointment time.