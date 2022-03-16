WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of Texoma’s own was among the students and faculty who lost their lives in a fatal bus crash Tuesday night.

According to the Nocona ISD Athletics Facebook page, Laci Stone was a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School and was a Freshman at The University of Southwest where she played golf for the university.

“Right now our community is heartbroken over the tragic loss of one of our own. Please keep the family of Laci Stone in your prayers!”

“We will never be the same after this and we just don’t understand how this happened to our amazing, beautiful, smart, joyful girl,” Stone’s mom wrote. “She begged me to get a matching tattoo with her. I almost chickened out because I’m a baby, but I went through with it,” the mom continued. “I’m so forever grateful that God gave me the courage to go through with it and always have this memory with her.”

The crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Andrews County near Lubbock. A bus carrying The University of Southwest gold team was struck head-on by a Dodge 2500 pickup after it drove into the northbound lane on FM 1788, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash took the lives of six students and Head Golf Coach Tyler James, who was driving the passenger van.

The team was traveling back to New Mexico after a golf tournament in Midland.

Two students were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock via helicopter and are in critical condition.

According to Laci’s bio on the university website, she grew up in Nocona and was majoring in Global Business Management. Her bio also listed that her pre-round [game] ritual was saying the Lord’s Prayer and her favorite sports memory was “all the bus rides.”

Our thoughts are with Texoma, Nocona and Laci’s friends and family as they mourn her tragic loss.