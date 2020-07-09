Nocona gravesite spray-painted with letters BLM

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A gravestone in Nocona Cemetery was vandalized and spray-painted with the letters B-L-M for Black Lives Matter.

A majority of the paint was cleaned off but there is still an outline of where the letters were.

The headstone is the site of Terri Nail’s husband and sons’ graves and she hopes Nocona Police Department finds out who desecrated their resting place.

“Yes, and I’m hurt, very hurt. So whoever did it, I’m hurt. Angry? Yes,” Nail said.

Nail’s husband, Aaron Nail Jr., passed away in 2015. Terri’s son Cody died in a rollover car accident in 2000. Almost two months before the 20th anniversary of Cody’s death, his resting place was disturbed.

“I saw it on Facebook. It was posted on Facebook. I saw a picture and so I come out here and had the police come out here. An wasn’t nice but hat’s how I found out,” Nail said.

Nocona Police are currently investigating. Police officials say they believe this vandalism is an isolated incident since it was the only gravesite marked in Nocona Cemetery and Nail agrees.

“Trying to find out who did this and why,” Nail said. “We don’t know. We had no enemies and it was targeted evidently to my family. It’s the way I look at it. Because nobody’s headstone was hurt just mine.”

After Nail saw the headstone on July 1, Nocona firefighters were at the site helping clean the paint off, but the outline of the letters can still be seen.

“We’ll work on it, we’ll try to get it off,” Nail said. “The pictures were covered black…both pictures were black. But they did a good job on those. Thank God for that.”

Even with a heavy heart, Nail believes Nocona police will find the vandals.

“All I know is I hope they catch who did this and they get punished,” Nail said. “And with Nocona PD, I’m sure they’ll get caught.”

While the resting place can be tampered with, nothing can alter the love that Terri Nail has for her family.

Nail also said that she is looking for chemicals to clean off the remaining paint.

.