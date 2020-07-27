Nocona High School student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A student athlete at Nocona High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to Nocona ISD students, parents and staff by Superintendent David Waters.

According to the letter, Waters said all applicable campuses and/or departments will be deeply sanitized, and all Nocona ISD employees are being instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, and to practice social distancing.

Waters sad that based on information Nocona ISD has gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is August 7, 2020.

Girl’s summer strength and conditioning has been canceled for the remainder of the summer.

Volleyball Two-A-Days will begin as scheduled on August 3 . However, if you feel that your student does not need to attend, she will not be penalized until the end of the recommended incubation period (August 7th).

Please find the full letter from the Superintendent of Nocona ISD below: