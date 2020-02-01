Nocona hopes to drive in more visitors with monthly ‘Cruisin Nocona’

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s not quite time for Cruisin Nocona in May, but that’s not stopping folks from working to make Nocona the ultimate classic car stop.​

The Chamber of Commerce is holding Cruisin Nocona events the first weekend of every month.

Chamber of Commerce executive director Nell Ann McBroom said there’s been some confusion surrounding that.​

These monthly events are not the same as the annual May Cruisin Nocona because there’s no official car show and no auction, it’s rather to showcase all Nocona has to offer all year round.​

“We are the Classic Car Capital of Texas as designated by the state so we are trying to capitalize on that.,” McBroom said.

They’re working to capitalize on it by hosting 12 mini Cruisin Nocona events a year.

“Car shows, we used to have one a year, now the first Saturday of every month we have one and they center at the Brewery,” Nocona Beer & Brewery owner Kenneth Kollmeyer said.

Kollmeyer loves to see these classic cars roll into his lot.​

“It’s so exciting because seeing that collection and it’s just set up for walking and talking and sharing and as long as it isn’t snowing everything is good,” Kollmeyer said.

​There’s no auction or cruise like the official event in May, but it all brews down to bringing more folks to town to explore places like the Tales N Trails Museum, Nokona Ballgloves factory and the brewery.​

“It just started two months ago so this is the third time so I think it’s a good thing, Nocona, North Texas is historic but we need to attract people,” Kollmeyer said.

“You might every Saturday see classic cars parked down at the brewery and it just turns into a kind of spontaneous car show they like to show off their cars to each other, they form their own crews,” McBroom said.

An impromptu chance for cruising and making sure out-of-town car enthusiasts mark the class car capitol of Texas on their maps.​

McBroom encourages people to stop by Nocona’s staples anytime they’re open throughout the year.​

Click here for a list of places open tomorrow for Cruisin Nocona.