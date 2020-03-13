Nocona HS student removed from class following coronavirus-related exposure

Breaking News
NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Nocona Independent School District announced they will begin disinfecting the high school campus after dismissal following a potential coronavirus-related incident.

Nocona Medical Clinic physicians notified the school administration that a relative of an NISD student had travel-related exposure to COVID-19.

The student was immediately removed from the classroom after school officials were notified.

“As a district, we value the safety of our students and staff and are appreciative of the quick notification from the Nocona Medical Clinic in this situation,” officials stated in a Facebook post. “We sheltered our students in place to not risk further possible exposure. If you would like your student to leave school early please notify the office as we cannot release students without parental consent.”

Officials said nothing is confirmed, but stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

