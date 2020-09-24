Nocona ISD reports elementary staff member tests COVID-19 positive

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona Elementary staff member has tested COVID-19 positive.

Nocona Independent School District Superintendent David Waters said the staff member tested positive Wednesday, Sept. 23, and the parents of the students in that class were contacted.

Waters said all people who came in contact with this staff member is in an incubation period until Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Since the county is no longer a mask-exempt county, all staff and students have been following CDC guidelines, and no one was considered close contact during this period.

