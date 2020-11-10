Nocona ISD to move to virtual learning only amid COIVD-19 concerns

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in the district, starting Tuesday Nocona ISD will be moving to remote learning until after Thanksgiving, according to a press release that was posted on their Facebook page.



During the closure, students will; use Google Classroom for their lessons and must feel out an attendance sheet daily.

Food services will be available for the rest of this week via curbside pickup at the secondary cafeteria from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Basketball games and practice have also been canceled.