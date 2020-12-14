NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL)— Nocona ISD officials have made the decision to remove remote learning for students who are failing two or more classes, have eight or more absences, or both.

In a letter sent out to parents, students that meet this criterion will be required to attend in-person learning that will start during the second semester on January 4.

Nocona ISD officials said they will send out notices this week to the parents of students who will be impacted by these changes.

Students will not be permitted to return to in-person learning for the remainder of this school year unless they’re granted an appeal, which will require a medical document, or if that student has to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Students who would like to make the switch to in-person learning for the second semester, must have less than nine absences and not failing two or more classes according to the criteria.