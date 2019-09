NOCONA (KFDX/KJTl) — In a statement released by Nocona ISD classes will resume Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after being closed on Tuesday due to threats made towards the junior high and high school.

That statement also said that a suspect is currently in the custody of law enforcement.

All buses will run at the normal time along with the bus that goes to NCTC.

There will be guardians on each campus and police presence during the day