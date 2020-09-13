Nocona man dies after motorcycle rollover in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona man died after a motorcycle wreck in Stephens County Saturday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a call on U.S. Highway 81 just one mile south of Marlow about 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers state Nocona resident Billy Spieler, 78, was southbound on U.S. Highway 81 with a group of motorcyclists.

When the motorcyclists slowed down, troopers said Spieler wasn’t paying attention and he slid on the roadway before slipping an unknown number of times.

First responders drove Spieler to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.