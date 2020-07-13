Nocona man drowns in Red River

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in Jefferson County are investigating the drowning of a Nocona man on Saturday.

Jefferson County Police said 40-year-old Ryan Haralson left his family’s residence on an ATV around 4:30 p.m. to go fishing at the Red River.

At some point, police said Haralson entered the water for an unknown reason, and that’s when he went under and was later found around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday by his family a half-mile down the stream.



This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.