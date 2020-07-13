Breaking News
Nocona man drowns in Red River

Nocona man drowns in Red River

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Drowning_4457562416885614584

JEFFERSON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Police in Jefferson County are investigating the drowning of a Nocona man on Saturday.

Jefferson County Police said 40-year-old Ryan Haralson left his family’s residence on an ATV around 4:30 p.m. to go fishing at the Red River.

At some point, police said Haralson entered the water for an unknown reason, and that’s when he went under and was later found around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday by his family a half-mile down the stream.

This incident is under investigation, stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News