NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s that time of year again when without knowing, you may think you’re in New Orleans as soon as you turn down Clay Street in downtown Nocona.

“It’s total chaos and that’s exactly what we planned on,” Nocona Chamber of Commerce President Mitzi Fenoglio said.

As you can tell, by Mayor Robert Fenoglio and the crawfish crew, they are more than ready to make up for lost time.

“We missed last year because of the COVID and we’re so excited cause we’re going to have a really big crowd this time,” Fenoglio said.

So on day two of a week full of celebrations, a costume contest and pet parade.

“Just to kick off Mardi Gras, have fun and let Penny strut her stuff,” pet parade participant Jana Fannon said.

Not just providing fun for the community and pups, but also benefiting Lucky Paws Animal Shelter.

“We have a registration fee but you know, we get handed a lot more than the registration cost and just puts this towards helping those dogs, cause everyone in the pet parade is an animal lover, and some of the pets in the parade were adopted from Lucky Paws, and hopefully they’ll be winners. They already are winners because they got adopted!” Lucky Paws Director Jo Patrick said.

As a no-kill shelter taking in dogs around Nocona, they rely on grants from the city, economic development and donations from the community to continue their mission.

“A majority of our building program came from local donations and a majority of our operating costs are all local donations,” Patrick said.

Meaning events like this can make all the difference while still being able to party Mardi Gras Nocona style.

“Just being in Nocona, it’s a great city, great people, great community, everybody’s a part of it as you can see. Saturday will be just totally crazy, Friday night will be crazy, so we just want to invite everyone to Nocona, dress up, bring the kiddos, and have some fun,” Fenoglio said.

A legendary week-long party bringing thousands to Nocona is wagging along.

Click here to donate to Lucky Paws.