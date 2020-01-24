Nocona police officer shows Christian values align with line of duty through novel

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The at-times stressful, day to day life of an officer inspired one Nocona police officer to write a book on merging Christian morals with the line of duty.

Capt. Matt Poole is no stranger to the moral dilemmas of law enforcement. When he was asked the question of can a cop be a Christian, Poole put his thoughts to paper.

“I saw a survey in early 2018 from a man named Boston Ross, and he posed the question ‘could you be a Christian and be a police officer?” Poole said. “Right off the bat, I was like ‘of course, you can be,’ and I took a deeper look into it and said I’m not really living up to that.”

After being with the Nocona Police Department for 11 years, Poole was quick to point out the many similarities between Christain values and the principles an officer stands to uphold in the line of duty.

“We’re public servants; that’s what we are supposed to do—service the public,” Poole said.”The same Christain tenants you would hold apply to our

work on the street. We are supposed to uphold the cause of the need and look out for those who are unfortunate, and we are supposed to show love and compassion when others can’t.”

However, Poole admits to struggling with his Christian values while in the line of duty in his new book titled “Salt and Light: Being the Hands and Feet of Christ.” He speaks of how faith ultimately helped him through alcohol use and anxiety.

“Me going through my 16 years there wasn’t a lot of focus put on faith, and if I was ever to say anything to anybody, it would be take your faith with you into your job every day,” Poole said. “Be the hands and feet of Christ. Be that voice whether it’s just me talking to you or talking to somebody else, ” Poole said.

At a time where tensions remain high between law enforcement and the public, Poole said he hopes this new book guides his fellow officers and civilians to walk the straight and narrow through the help of a higher power.