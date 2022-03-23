MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The area of Nocona is dealing with cleanup efforts after Monday’s tornadoes that swept through the state of Texas and impacted multiple counties in Texoma.

One Nocona family said they heard about the storm coming through Jacksboro and Montague County, and they took shelter when it got closer.

The family made it to their cellar safely, but could still hear the tornado as it passed through the city. One of the family members said it sounded like a train coming down the tracks.

After emerging when the storm had passed, they discovered damage to their yard.

“My other neighbor took off the day, and he’s been over helping and dragging some trees and stuff away,” Glenna Clay, a resident of Montague County said.

The family said they also saw other neighbors whose gates and fences were torn up, and another neighbor’s house was completely destroyed.

“We’re just really grateful that no one was injured in any of this,” Clay said. “Ya know, I don’t think anyone really knew that we had a tornado, too.”

In fact, the National Weather Service reported a single tornado near Nocona had winds of 110 miles per hour.