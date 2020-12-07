Nocona residents work together to help veterans in need with 14th annual Christmas Project

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— For more than a decade, Beverly Fulton and Cecilia Langley have committed their time to their annual fundraiser, the ‘Veterans Christmas Project’ to help veterans in need by collecting donations.

“We deliver those to the VA hospital in Oklahoma City also the VA facilities in Bonham and we also give a monetary donation to Montage Cares for local veterans,” Volunteer Beverly Fulton said.

And out of all those years of volunteering this year, changes were made.

“We are trying to do this COVID friendly this year so we have made it a drive-thru and people can drive up and we give them a bag that has chili and bags that have soup,” Fulton said.

Along with a goodie bag of chili or soup inside, they also held a silent auction and hope to beat last year’s donations of close to $10,000.

Both Fulton and Langley said this wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers all the people who made this stuff cause it’s all donated, everything is donated, the building is donated by the carpenter shop it’s just everyone is great that’s a small town for you,” Volunteer Cecilia Langley said.

Both Fulton and Langley believe it’s important to look after those who have sacrificed for this country.

“Some of them especially in Oklahoma City when we went to visit may not have family may not have friends come see them so we want them to how much we love and appreciate everything that they have done for us,” Langley said.

Taking a little for those who risked a lot for all in this country.