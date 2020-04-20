Nocona senior center awarded $10K COVID-19 grant

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Carpenters Shop in Nocona is one of six organizations awarded community safety grants to support response to COVID-19 and to assist senior citizens in areas served by Texas-New Mexico Power.

The qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits will be granted $10,000 each by the TNMP Fund to help cover costs of addressing the pandemic’s effect in their areas.

The Carpenters Shop grant will fund meals and delivery for senior and disabled community members, plus taking temperatures and providing safety tips and information updates on the pandemic.

“During COVID-19, many of our donations are down and we had to cancel fundraisers,” said Donna Culpepper, executive director of the Carpenter’s Shop. “This will definitely help us get through this spring.”

“We were pleased to see organizations have been stepping up and making an impact in response to how the virus is affecting their communities,” TNMP President Neal Walker said. “We look forward to learning about the fruit of their labors as this fight continues.”

Recipient organizations

Alvin Volunteer Fire Department: Purchase of personal protection equipment for firefighters and residents, including N95 masks, goggles, aprons, latex gloves and hand sanitizer.

Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home: Performance of otherwise-routine tasks, including grocery shopping and post office visits, for residents sheltering in place at the Rainbow Retirement Community.

Galveston County Food Bank: Funding home deliveries for seniors who continue to face food insecurity but who must shelter in place.

Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation: Purchasing of meals from locally owned restaurants and delivery of them to senior citizens who are sheltering in place at home.

Sweeny Community Hospital Development Foundation: Providing of meals, hygiene items, sanitizer, first aid kits and activities for senior citizens.

The TNMP Fund anticipates that the application window for TNMP Power Grants, a general grant program, will open in late summer.