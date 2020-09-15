Nocona Sports Complex inches one step closer to breaking ground

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A brand new 65,000 square foot sports complex is almost becoming a reality in Nocona.

The Nocona Economic Development Corporation said they expect to break ground towards the end of the year now that they’ve acquired the five acres they need from Nocona Independent School District.

“This program is going to be game-changer for Nocona,” Nocona Sports Complex President Tony Dirker said.

This team is hoping, they can capitalize on an established industry.

“We thought this would help tourism, it would help people come into the town, select sports is a huge industry in this country,” Dirker said.

One vocational school, six basketball courts, four baseball fields, softball fields and two soccer fields, that’s the vision the Nocona EDC has for this five acres they acquired.

“We want to hit every sport, that’s select sports end, youth sports end, so we can run 50 tournaments a year,” Nocona Sports Complex Vice President Randy Duckworth said. “Every weekend we want people in town.”

But sports isn’t the only beneficiary in this project, the complex will have three 25-person classrooms for vocational technical school.

Nocona Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Donna Culpepper said they will focus on the need for healthcare workers in the area, along with an EMT program.

“We’re not just talking about jobs, we’re talking about career paths,” Culpepper said. “We have several several entities that need clinical hands, so what we’re trying to do is improve our equity level.”

So, the NSC president and vice president both feel this will increase tourism and the economy of Nocona right away.

“We want them doing things, and going to our different wineries and our lake and enjoying that,” Duckworth said.

“There’s a lot of interesting things to do and it’s not hard to get to from the metroplex, from Denton, from Wichita Falls, people like to come down here so now we have another venue for the people to come and visit our town,” Dirker said.

Increasing foot traffic, while providing a needed facility for the future in Nocona.

Now all of the funding so far for this project has happened due to grants and fundraising.

If you want to help this non-profit out with their dream for Nocona click here!