Nocona Sports Complex receives grant from Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced it has awarded grants to 10 non-profit organizations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana to support youth baseball and softball programs.

Awarded among those recipients, was Nocona Sports Complex. Donna and Charlie Culpepper were on hand to accept the grant for the Nocona Sports Complex. The Nocona Sports Complex will use their $8,000 grant funds to purchase baseballs, softballs, bats, bases, and batting cages.

The Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball grants were presented during a ceremony prior to the game on Tuesday, September 24, against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation instituted the Grant Program in 2012 as another means to promote the growth and development of youth baseball and softball.

Since its creation in 1992, the Rangers Foundation has constructed the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, presented by Toyota, along with 12 baseball fields in other communities and supported thousands of children playing for RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) and Miracle League programs.

Seven grants were awarded in the first year of the program in 2012, an additional 11 were presented in both 2013 and 2014, 10 were given in both 2015 and 2016, eight were distributed in 2017, and 11 were awarded in 2018.

In February 2014, the Texas Rangers and Globe Life announced a 10-year agreement establishing Globe Life Park in Arlington as the new name for Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. As part of the agreement with the Rangers, Globe Life is making a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers’ five-state territory by joining with the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant partnership program.

On August 24, 2017, the Rangers and Globe Life announced an extension of their naming rights partnership establishing Globe Life Field as the name for the team’s new ballpark that will open next season. The extension of the Rangers-Globe Life partnership goes through 2048.

Over the past eight years, more than $625,000 has been distributed to more than 78 different organizations – impacting more than 75,000 kids and more than 57 different communities through the Globe Life Texas Rangers Baseball and Softball Grant Program.

Based in McKinney, Texas, Globe Life has served the life insurance needs of American families since 1951. Globe Life has 4.2 million policyholders and more than $80 billion of insurance in force.

Organizations were asked to complete a proposal describing how funding from the grant would allow them to give youth in their area the opportunity to play either baseball or softball. The winners were selected based on need and the ability of the proposed program to improve baseball programs in their local areas. FOX Sports Southwest helped to promote the grant program throughout the Rangers’ entire television territory.

The 2019 Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation grant recipients include: