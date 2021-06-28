Nocona teen charged in June 18 shooting

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit for a Nocona teen reveals more details about the moments leading up to a shooting on Wednesday, June 18.

Zackary Ray Glenn, 17, was arrested following the incident and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Glenn was transported to the Montague County Jail.

The Bowie News originally reported a Nocona man was shot in the abdomen during an altercation.

According to the report from The Bowie News, Richie Romine, 32, was shot during an altercation outside a home in the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Nocona just before 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18.

The arrest affidavit said the Nocona Police Department received a call around 6:47 p.m. that someone had been shot.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived on the scene and found Richie Romine, 32, laying on the front sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

While police interviewed witnesses at the scene, it was learned that Glenn, the suspect, informed an officer he had shot Romine twice with a .22 caliber rifle.

The affidavit said the incident happened after Romine entered into the residence on the 400 block of West Walnut Drive.

Witnesses told police Romine was “acting weird and asking for a cigarette or for a dollar.”

Romine was told to leave the residence multiple times but refused, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, at some point, Glenn grabbed a rifle from his bedroom and fired at least two shots into the floor of the home, continuing to tell Romine to leave.

The suspect and the witnesses all stated Romine left the house and was walking down the driveway, but turned and charged Glenn who was standing outside the entrance of the residence.

Glenn told police Romine grabbed him by the arm, then grabbed for the rifle.

The affidavit states Glenn fired the rifle twice, hitting Romine in the right thigh and stomach area.

Romine was transported to Denton Medical City in Denton. His current status is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.