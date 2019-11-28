Nocona volunteers come together to serve the community Thanksgiving day

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church held its 17th annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner to help give back to the community.

The pastor at Christ Community Church in Nocona wanted to do this because she says some people may not have the water, the electricity, the gas, the pots and pans or even the know-how to cook all of the Thanksgiving fixings.

Pastor Belinda Hendrix pastor said, “I had always wanted to do this right here and do it on Thanksgiving day so it took a couple of years after I mentioned it and all of a sudden everyone said let’s do it, so we started doing it and the first year was about 300 and now its grown to probably 700 maybe even a little more.”

Each year they have a different theme and this year’s theme was “what would give God glory?”

100 volunteers got together and delivered more than 400 dinners around town while serving more than 700 people at the Veranda Inn Event Center.