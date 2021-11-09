Nocona woman convicted in 2015 DWI deaths finally going to prison

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona woman convicted for the drunk driving deaths of two men has been able to avoid prison time for years through appeals and flight from the law, but is now back in Montague County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

According to records, Terri Sanders, 58, was booked after being brought back from Temple, where she was arrested by a SWAT team assisted by other local, DPS and Attorney General’s office officers.

Sanders was convicted of two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2018 for the deaths of Kyle Kemp of Burkburnett and Brent Winkler of Iowa Park, and injuries to a third man.

The jury gave Sanders two eight-year sentences for manslaughter with a deadly weapon and four years for aggravated assault, all to be served concurrently. She was acquitted on intoxication manslaughter charges.

Authorities said she was drunk and driving in the wrong lane of Highway 82 when she caused a head-on collision.

After her initial arrest, she remained free while her attorneys fought to keep her blood alcohol test results ruled inadmissible.

After her conviction, she remained free while her attorney appealed on nine grounds, six based on the evidence on the deadly weapon finding, one on the reliability of a drug recognition expert witness and two on the admission of evidence of valium found in her car. All nine points were denied and her conviction affirmed.

After that was denied, her attorney filed for a review. That was denied in June and in August the Court of Appeals issued its mandate on the case, requiring her to surrender herself and begin serving her sentence.

Authorities tracked her down in Temple, but she fled. 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus said they tracked her down by following her boyfriend.

She said when officers made contact with her, Sanders barricaded herself in the house and threatened to kill herself so a SWAT team was called in and she was taken into custody.