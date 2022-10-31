WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Closing arguments began Monday morning in the 78th District Court in the murder trial of Noel Martin.

Martin, 33, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbor, Martin Jones twice in the abdomen on Oct. 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later.

In closing arguments, the prosecutor said Jones was shot down in the street like a dog. Martin told police it was self-defense and that Jones was coming at him aggressively. He said he warned Jones to stop or he would shoot, and then Jones began running at him and he fired twice.

Police and neighbors say the two had been feuding and physically fighting ever since Martin moved into a trailer next door to Jones after his release from prison on an illegal weapons conviction.

Martin claimed Jones had been constantly harassing him and calling the police on him for no reason.

On the day of the shooting, Jones accused Martin of busting out the windows of his car. Martin denied it and said he wasn’t even home when it happened, but police say a neighbor saw Martin busting the windows with a hammer.

Prosecutors pointed out other incidents leading up to the shooting, including one in which they said Martin thought Jones was crawling around in his attic and he began firing shots through the ceiling.

In another alleged incident, Martin thought Jones was digging a tunnel under his trailer.

Judge Kennedy will do her normal Tuesday morning docket, on Nov. 1, 2022, and the trial is expected to continue.