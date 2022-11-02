WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man found guilty of the 2021 Evergreen Drive murder of his neighbor was sentenced after he reached a plea agreement on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Noel Ramirez Martin, 33, of Wichita Falls, was found guilty of murder by a jury of eight women and four men on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in the 78th District Court. The jury also found Martin guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, before the jury was set to deliberate and decide on punishment, Martin agreed to a plea deal.

According to the plea agreement, Martin is sentenced to 40 years for the murder conviction and 10 years for the unlawful possession conviction. The sentences will run concurrently, and Martin has 384 days of jail credit.

Following the jury’s verdicts on Tuesday, the court recessed until Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9 a.m., when it was announced a plea agreement had been reached.

Prior to the beginning of his trial for the murder of his next-door neighbor Martin Jones in 2021, Martin elected to have the jury assess his punishment.

The State, represented by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office, filed a motion on October 28, 2022, to enhance the punishment if the jury finds Martin’s previous convictions worthy of doing so.

Since Martin was also found guilty of a felony in addition to murder, the enhancement was deemed to apply to Martin’s punishment. Martin faced punishments ranging anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Martin was indicted for the fatal shooting of Jones, who was shot twice in the abdomen on October 9, 2021, at a trailer park off Airport Drive. Jones died in the hospital several days later.

Martin was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal mischief. He has 22 arrests in Wichita County.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available. Tune in to KFDX News at 6 for the latest on the murder trial of Noel Martin.