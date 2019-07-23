Nokona Ballglove VP returns from White House

The last remaining American made ball glove company was just recently honored at the White House for the third annual ‘Made in America Day’ and the company vice president has returned to Nocona full of pride in his family’s achievement, and the workers who make the gloves.

NOCONA(KFDX/KJTL)— The last remaining American made ball glove company was just recently honored at the White House for the third annual ‘Made in America Day’ and the company vice president has returned to Nocona full of pride in his family’s achievement, and the workers who make the gloves.

Nokona Ballgloves was the only company in Texas chosen for the honor.

The Executive Vice President and great-grandson of the founder Rob Storey represented Nokona at the White House for a showcase of American made products.

The company was opened as a wallet and purse factory in 1926.

Storey said it was an honor to be there, but the real honor goes to the workers who day in and day out keep the tradition going.

“It’s not just a machine spitting out a ball glove,” Storey said. “It’s people that have worked for us in some cases three, four generations dating back to 1926.”

Storey said it was an honor to be among companies such as Airstream Trailers, Buck Knives, McIlhenny Tabasco Sauce and Carmex Lip Balm.