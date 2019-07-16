Nokona Ballgloves company represents Texas at White House ‘Made in America’ event

NOCONA, TX (KFDX/KJTL) Folks from Nocona and those across Texas are sure proud of a Texoma- based company that represented the Lone Star State at the White House Monday during the annual ‘Made in America’ event.

Nokona manufactures the only American- made baseball glove.

The company president said the company is like a family. Part of that family is the 3,000 or so who call Nocona home.

“I happen to like it here, people are good,” Nokona employee Shirley Wilborn said.

Wilborn travels around 60 miles every day to work at the Nokona ball glove factory. After working there since 2002, distance doesn’t matter.

“It’s amazing when you get out in the public and people ask you what you do for a living,” Wilborn said.

The company she loves working for represented Texas at the White House.

“We typically get quite a bit of attention because we’re manufacturing and we’re producing something for America’s pastime which is pretty cool, but obviously this is something that’s really special,” Nokona president Jeff Beraznik said. “We’re the only place in America you can see ball gloves being made.”

Nokona owners only learned of the invitation last week. Employees learning of it Monday.

“To have him actually want things made in America you know isn’t that wonderful because we don’t do it that much anymore,” Wilborn said.

“It’s a point of pride for not only us as a company but I think you know the town as a whole,” Beraznik said.

A town represented by some familiar names.

“We’ve got a growing list of MLB guys,” Beraznik said. “Guys like Steven Brault with the Pirates or Addison Reed with the Twins, Addison Russ with the Phillies.”

In the end, for Wilborn, it comes down to the kids who stop in to get a glove like their baseball role models.

“It’s their dream to have a Nokona ball glove and that’s what we basically do here, we make dreams and we make them come true,” Wilborn said.

A company putting small-town Texas on the map and baseball gloves in the hands of America’s sports heroes.

You can still take tours of the Nokona factory. For information on the history of the more than 90-year-old company and how you can see a ball glove being made click here.