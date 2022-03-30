NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Can you imagine working with the same company for six decades? Nokona Glove employee Helen Ulbig certainly can.

She celebrated 60 years to the day with the company on Wednesday, March 30.

Ulbig has been responsible for payroll and running the retail store, as well as many other positions throughout Nokona Glove, and over those 60 years, you can imagine she’s seen a lot of changes.

“The computers and the technology that we have in the plant that we used to didn’t have – where we could embroider on the gloves,” Ulbig said.

Nokona Glove Vice President Rob Storey said Ulbig has played a crucial role in the company’s success.

“Helen is truly one of a kind,” Storey said. “Helen started at Nokona in 1962. She’s done just about every job in the office, including lacing out in the factory, and I would consider her an institution at Nokona.”

To honor those six decades of hard work, friends, family and co-workers hosted a celebration.

“Helen is a very, very sweet hard-working lady; she loves, she’s very generous, she loves her family, she loves to go to church, she is very helpful,” long-time friend Carla Whitaker said. “Any time you ask her to do something, she will more than volunteer her part of it.”

Ulbig said over the years she’s created a close bond with her co-workers.

“When you work here, everybody is just like family,” Ulbig said. “We get along, and it’s just neat.”

When asked if she has any plans on stepping away from the company, Ulbig said…

“No, as long as I can work because that’s what is, what keeps me going,” she said.

“Helen doesn’t have any desire to quit at this point just because she’s made it to 60,” Storey said. “I guess maybe she’ll go into 70.”

While Ulbig continues to keep moving forward with the company, she hopes her story will inspire others to stick around for years to come.

Ulbig said Nokona Glove is a great place to work and said they are actually hiring right now.

She is encouraging folks to apply, so click here if you’re interested.