Non-essential water use prohibited in Graham

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Graham is asking residents to start conserving water now, until Tuesday, March 10, in preparation to a water main repair taking place on Monday, March 9.

City officials said they will be making a repair to a 24’’ main, the only line that goes from the water treatment plant into the City.

On Monday March 9, 2020 at 7:00 am, the treatment plant pumps will be shut down and the repair will start, which is expected to take between 10 and 16 hours to complete.

Again, city officials are asking all residents to conserve water starting March 5, 2020 until Tuesday March 10, 2020.

Shut off all automatic sprinkler systems

No outside watering

No filling of pools or hot tubs

No washing vehicles

All non-essential water use is prohibited, according to city officials

Officials encourage that all storage tanks throughout their system will be filled to the maximum in hopes of ensuring resident’s access to necessary water during the repair.

Click here for more information regarding this repair.

Fort Belknap Water Supply Corporation Phone: (940) 549 – 6922 or Email fbwsc@yahoo.com