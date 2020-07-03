Non-profits take big hit due to canceled T-O fair

Tens of thousands of dollars will be lost as a 25-year tradition, the Texas-Oklahoma fair takes the year off.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tens of thousands of dollars will be lost as a 25-year tradition, the Texas-Oklahoma fair takes the year off.

The fair is the only fundraiser for the club and is annually used to support area non-profits, this will be quite the setback for sure.

“It just was not possible to put this fair on in a safe way right now,” Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club member Mike Hendren said.

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair is taking a rain check until next year as event organizers, the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club, determine there is not a safe way to carry on as we continue to battle COVID-19.

“Well after talking to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District, consulting with them and with the officials at MPEC, the decision was made that the best decision was to err on the side of caution and just go ahead and cancel the event for this year,” Hendren said.

And Hendren said though canceling is indeed the best decision especially now as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Texoma, the club will be losing thousands of dollars used to support area non-profits.

“Typically 10,000 plus people will attend this fair over the course of five days each year,” Hendren said. “We’re examining some possible fundraising activities that will not involve bringing the public together, activities that will for example utilize the Founder Lions Club website, social media, things like that.”

Hendren said he believes the overall economic impact this will have on Wichita Falls could possibly be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“When you consider the number of people who come here, there’s sales tax revenue that would be generated from that, that is not be generated obviously this year, the people who might travel here that might stay in a hotel or something,” Hendren said.

Hendren said while fundraising efforts may produce less than usual they will still do what they can to give to organizations as they normally would.

Hendren said once they have finalized other fundraising options, you will able to find details on the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club website.