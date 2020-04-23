Non-profits utilize over-the-phone techniques during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Everyone has seen a different life recently due to shelter-in-place orders around the country, and local non-profits have adapted to still be able to help during this time, like the Wichita County Parent Talk Line introduced by the North Texas Area United Way.

“Our works hours are spent looking for ways to help parents, as a parent who has another job or who is at home just with their children, they’re not reading those articles and getting those tips that we can pass on through the parent talk line,” North Texas Area United Way Care coordinator Crystal Flinn said.

That call line was made possible by a grant from the Department of Family Protective Services and Flinn is ready to be there for families in need.

“If we can help a parent to find other ways to deal with their kids, their kids issues, just growing up things that happen,” Flinn said. “Then we know that we’ve helped that parent and we’ve helped that child.”

Executive director with Child Advocates–Casa Red River Laura Grimsinger emphasized how important keeping in touch with families during this time and their work hasn’t stopped.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s absolutely essential, you know we have to lay eyes on our children,” Grimsinger said. “We have to look at their environments, we have to asses that they’re safe and well cared for, that there’s food in the home.”

Different resources, but both are doing all they can to make sure families still have the necessary help available.

“If I help a parent in that moment with a potty training thing, I can also do a quick developmental check and with some questions and maybe help that parent by referring them to local agencies,” Flinn said.

“This has been challenging, so we do a lot of zoom meetings or FaceTime calls,” Grimsinger said.

Reaching out and helping families who may just need someone to talk to.

The Wichita County Parent Talk Line is 100% confidential and is even open 24-7.

Just call 1-844-KIDS, 211 or click here for more information.