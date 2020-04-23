1  of  3
Breaking News
Six more patients recover from COVID-19, no new cases in Wichita Co. Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., total now 75 Three more patients recover from COVID-19 in Wichita Co., total now 25
1  of  2
Live Now:
THE NFL DRAFT 2020 CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Non-profits utilize over-the-phone techniques during pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Everyone has seen a different life recently due to shelter-in-place orders around the country, and local non-profits have adapted to still be able to help during this time, like the Wichita County Parent Talk Line introduced by the North Texas Area United Way.

“Our works hours are spent looking for ways to help parents, as a parent who has another job or who is at home just with their children, they’re not reading those articles and getting those tips that we can pass on through the parent talk line,” North Texas Area United Way Care coordinator Crystal Flinn said.

That call line was made possible by a grant from the Department of Family Protective Services and Flinn is ready to be there for families in need.

“If we can help a parent to find other ways to deal with their kids, their kids issues, just growing up things that happen,” Flinn said. “Then we know that we’ve helped that parent and we’ve helped that child.”

Executive director with Child Advocates–Casa Red River Laura Grimsinger emphasized how important keeping in touch with families during this time and their work hasn’t stopped.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s absolutely essential, you know we have to lay eyes on our children,” Grimsinger said. “We have to look at their environments, we have to asses that they’re safe and well cared for, that there’s food in the home.”

Different resources, but both are doing all they can to make sure families still have the necessary help available.

“If I help a parent in that moment with a potty training thing, I can also do a quick developmental check and with some questions and maybe help that parent by referring them to local agencies,” Flinn said.

“This has been challenging, so we do a lot of zoom meetings or FaceTime calls,” Grimsinger said.

Reaching out and helping families who may just need someone to talk to.

The Wichita County Parent Talk Line is 100% confidential and is even open 24-7.

Just call 1-844-KIDS, 211 or click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News