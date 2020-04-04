‘Nonprofit Leaders COVID-19 Task Force’ provides resources for community during COVID-19 crisis

The Nonprofit Leaders COVID-19 Task Force meets once a week to discuss concerns about how the current situation is affecting the community, and how local nonprofits can help.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A task force in Wichita Falls is working to keep nonprofits alive during the COVID-19 outbreak.

District 1 city councilor Michael Smith is the council liaison for the group and said one of the group’s main concerns is the possibility of an increase in child abuse.

That’s why they’ve provided a list of activities for kids stuck at home, to ease stress for parents and kids alike.

“Of course, with the kids at home, reporting of certain things is not done like during a school year when you have teachers and others that are working with the kids, with bringing that out we thought ‘what resources are available,” Smith said.

The list of resources include activities and information from places like United Way, the Salvation Army, WFISD and even Sesame Street.

Resources per Smith and the Task Force include, but are not limited to: