Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2019 Texoma Gives day is just hours away and many area nonprofits are gearing up for the day that could change so much for them financially.

Officials with the Museum of North Texas History are excited to open the doors to their new interactive children’s exhibit come Thursday.

Organizers said this is the first one of its kind in Wichita Falls and the community played a huge role in its completion.

“We decided to have the grand opening on Texoma gives which is tomorrow because we wanted to show the community what we were able to accomplish with their donations,” Museum of North Texas History Director Madeleine Calcote said.

About $8,000 in donations would not have happened without the Texoma Gives 2018, and it’s this same support that folks at Child Care Partners are hoping to receive this year.

“Our end goal is $20,000, and that’s gonna get playground equipment for all of our centers,” Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins said. “The playground equipment we’re looking at has some slide, it has some sensory things, it has something for gross motor skills.”

Leaders in both non-profits believe the 16-hour fundraising initiative could be a game-changer for their organizations as well as the other nonprofit agencies in a 24-county area in and around Wichita Falls.

“We charge a very small fee for filed trips and it doesn’t cover all of our costs and so this fundraising campaign will allow us to make sure that every single group can come and have a field trip and we never have turn anybody down based on financial needs,” Calcote said.

“A lot of people think that $10 doesn’t go a long way but the fact is that it does when our whole community joins together,” Goins said.

As the Museum of North Texas help kids learn in a unique way, Child Care Partners want their kids to use their imagination for play.

Donations can be made through Texoma Gives from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

To donate, follow this link, and remember every dollar matters.

Over the past 38-years, the Crime Stoppers program has received almost 47,000 tips.

Cases range from check fraud to murder. Thanks to members of the greater Wichita Falls area, about 8,200 felony cases have been cleared, 44 of those homicides and more than 5,400 arrests have been made.

To help Crime Stoppers go on putting some of the worst criminals behind bars, click here.