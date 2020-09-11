Nonprofits grateful for Texoma Gives 2020 donations

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX KJTL) — Texomans raised nearly $1.5 million in just 16 hours during Thursday’s Texoma Gives. Now, these organizations are starting and finishing projects these donations allowed them to do.

Despite COVID-19 making it hard on many, donations for Texoma Gives beat the goals for some organizations.

“It gives us an opportunity to reach a wide scope of people and donors who want to donate to our school, and it really helps make up the deficit we have tuition dollars are down donation dollars are down because we weren’t allowed to have fundraiser events like usual,” Wichita Christian Principal Courtney Cummings said.

P.E.T.S. CEO Leslie Harrelson understands as well the impact of COVID and not being able to host fundraising events, especially when trying to finish a new building.

“There is a lot of expenses that were not included in the capital campaign,” Harrelson said. “We have to be able to furnish computers and fencing and things that were not included. That was a really big number, and we knew what we wanted to reach and we well superseded that goal.”

Now that both Cummings and Harrelson have funds from the community, they can begin to direct those funds to improve the school and the new P.E.T.S. center.

“We are able to put money towards our arts program, our athletic program and technology upgrades have been a huge effort,” Cummings said. “One of the things we are thinking of stepping forward and doing is just revamping the safety around our school.”

Safety as in acrylic screens so students can still collaborate but with a safety barrier, and for Harrelson, finishing the new building to be able to help more P.E.T.S.

“We will now be a full-service vet clinic, so we will be the first nonprofit vet clinic in our area meaning we will now be able to see sicker more injured animals and prior we didn’t the pet owners were unable to afford it and the pets did not receive the care they needed,” Harrelson said.

Both can start speed up or finish projects, that will serve purpose to the community.