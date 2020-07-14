Nonprofits prepare for Texoma Gives during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With many nonprofits being affected by COVID-19, the need for donations is very high. Texoma Gives is a 16-hour giving event for these nonprofits to obtain those much-needed donations.

Nonprofit officials say since they have had to cancel all their in-person fundraisers, their organizations are relying on funds from Texoma Gives to keep them going.

“With COVID, you can’t get people together so this is online giving. So this will be the only fundraiser that we have this year. This is an extremely important fundraiser and essential for our program to continue giving out rewards this year,” Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers coordinator Brian Bohn said.

“It’s such a unique situation to be in as a nonprofit because fundraisers are getting canceled but then it’s not like we can do something in person really to make up for it. And so that’s why we’re really gonna be pushing for Texoma Gives to be our biggest year ever,” The Arc of Wichita County executive director Addison Roberts said.

No large gatherings also means that organizations will have to get creative when it comes to encouraging donors to give.

“I know several of the animal organizations have, I wouldn’t call it an event but opportunities to meet some of the animals and things that the shelters. And those decisions will have to be made as we get closer to the event itself,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation president Leslie Schaffner said.

“Some of the usual stuff that’s done. You do Facebook. And we produce some videos to put out through Facebook and social media. You know, go that way,” Bohn said.

And with many nonprofits facing this same dilemma, Texoma Gives already has a number of organizations signed up.

“We’ve compared where we typically are this time of year with sign-ups and we are right on track,” Schaffner said. “A lot of people wait until the last minute. A lot of us are all last-minute kind of folks and so we’re expecting a number to come in over the next two weeks before the deadline.”

For organizations that want to sign up, there is still time. The last day for signups is July 31.