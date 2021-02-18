North Central Texas BBB warning people about utility imposter scams

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the threat of utility imposter scams.

Officials said these kinds of scams usually come in the warmer and colder months, where people call, pretending to be your utility provider.

According to BBB officials, a Burkburnett consumer reported getting a call from someone claiming to be with Oncor and offered her a discount of 15%.

When she then refused to provider her information the poster then hung up, officials said.

The BBB is offering these tips to avoid this situation:

Prepaid debit cards, gift cards, or wire transfers are a red flag form of payment

If you get an unsolicited call, contact your electric provider using the number stated on your bill

For more information on these scams click the links below: